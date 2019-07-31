New Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith and new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrive at Stormont House in Belfast. (-/AFP/Getty Images)

BELFAST — Prime Minister Boris Johnson completed his awkward, somewhat hostile tour of the four nations in the United Kingdom on Wednesday with a visit to Northern Ireland.

He wasn’t booed, as he was by Welsh farmers and Scottish nationalists. Because he was far distant from demonstrators.

But his greeting was far from sunny. Because Johnson faces a real challenge keeping a restive four-nation kingdom allied as it hurtles toward a cliff-edge departure from Europe.

As Johnson begins his premiership, vowing to leave the European Union “do or die” by the end of October, he is being greeted by blunt talk about what leaving without a withdrawal deal would entail.

He is also learning that his gung-ho Brexit at any cost — which appealed to the elderly, white, male, well-to-do Conservative Party members who picked him as their party leader — doesn’t translate as well outside England’s borders.

Johnson met on Wednesday with the five fractious parties of Northern Ireland — a nation so split that its gridlocked assembly hasn’t convened since January 2017.



Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald joins a Brexit protest following her meeting with Johnson at Stormont. (Charles Mcquillan/Getty Images)

The party leaders were united on one thing: They warned Johnson that his threat to take Britain out to the European Union without a deal, without a trade pact or a transition period, was folly, or worse.

“We are in a crisis, and Brexit is adding to the chaos,” said Naomi Long, a leader of the Alliance Party.

Mary Lou McDonald, the Sinn Fein president, said Johnson’s plan for a no-deal Brexit has increased the likelihood that the United Kingdom will splinter — by boosting the case for Irish reunification.

“Traditionally, the argument and the discourse has been between green and orange, between Irishness and Britishness. But Brexit changed that and added a new dimension, a critical dimension, which is European or not? Inside the European Union or not?” McDonald told BBC Radio on Wednesday morning.

Northern Ireland is slated to leave the E.U. along with the rest of the U.K. The Republic of Ireland to the south will remain a member of the E.U. One of the most vexing challenges of Brexit is what to do about the border between the two — how will milk, machine parts, beer, financial services, bacon and people move across?

Johnson has said he will not met with European leaders until they agree to strike the Irish border “backstop,” or guarantee, from the withdrawal agreement they negotiated with his predecessor, Theresa May.

The backstop seeks to assure an open border by essentially tying Britain to E.U. rules and regulations in the case the two sides can’t agree to a trade deal that makes such a guarantee unnecessary.

After her meeting with Johnson, Sinn Fein’s McDonald said if there was hard Brexit, she would push for a vote for Northern Ireland to leave the U.K.

Nichola Mallon, a leader of the Social Democratic and Labour Party, said she had a “very blunt meeting” with Johnson and observed he didn’t have a full grasp of the “complexities” of Northern Ireland.

She told Johnson he “must avoid a hard Brexit at all costs.”

Mallon said she reminded the prime minister that he had responsibilities under the Good Friday Agreement, which ended 30 years of sectarian violence, and that he “must live up to them.”

Mallon said, “We pressed him time and time again and just got stock responses.”

On the other hand, Arlene Foster, the leader of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, said enjoyed good talks with Johnson.

Foster’s DUP has propped up the minority Conservative government in Westminster for the past three years. In exchange, the May government and now the Johnson government has showered $1.5 billion on Northern Ireland.

Foster said that Johnson promised to be “neutral on the administration of Northern Ireland but will never be neutral on the union.” She said an Irish referendum on unification is not something Johnson would endorse.

Johnson did not make any public appearances during his four-hour visit to Belfast.

In a short statement to reporters upon his arrival at Stormont House, he vowed to help the Northern Ireland parties restart their stalled parliament, a stalemate that sits first squarely on the shoulders of Irish politicians, but which Johnson’s predecessor did little to alleviate.

“It’s great to be here in Northern Ireland, and clearly the people of Northern Ireland have been without a government, without Stormont, for two years and six months, so my prime focus this morning is to do everything I can to help that get up and running again,” Johnson told reporters, adding that he expected Brexit would also come up in talks.

Downing Street confirmed that he was not planning to do any individual media interviews or take any questions during his visit, though a Sky correspondent cut in with a question about his dinner with the DUP,

As Johnson traveled north, Ireland’s central bank released new estimates, forecasting that an “disorderly Brexit” would cost the republic of Ireland 34,000 jobs and decrease annual growth from 4.1 percent to 0.7 percent in 2020.

Damien McGenity, a leader of Northern Ireland’s Border Communities Against Brexit, stood outside the stalled parliament in Belfast to warn that a no-deal Brexit would be a jobs-killer.

“This no-deal nonsense that the new prime minister is coming out with is just crazy,” he said.

“I cross the border seven or eight times a day. My wife works in the south. Her family lives on the other side of the border. It’s just us going about our daily life. And no matter what anyone says, there will have to be checks on the border if there is no deal. This is E.U. rules.”

He said, “It's going to have a massive effect on our lives.”

Booth reported from London.

