PST didn’t give the person’s name, but he was identified by Norwegian media as Greg Johnson who was a scheduled speaker in the conference by the Scandza Forum, a far-right network known for its anti-Semitic and racist views.
Based in Seattle, Washington, Johnson is a writer and editor-in-chief of the white nationalist Counter-Currents Publishing and a contributor to several publications.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD