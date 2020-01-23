The National Authority for Prosecution of Organized and other Serious Crime charged her with “threatening democracy” and listed seven episodes that Bertheussen is suspected of doing with the aim of “influencing Tor Mikkel Wara’s work as justice minister.”

The case was investigated by the Norwegian domestic security agency. Wara, who stepped down in March because of the case, earlier had called the incidents “unpleasant and scary.”

Bertheussen lawyer, John Christian Elden, told Norwegian broadcaster NRK that she will plead innocent.

If found guilty, she faces up to 10 years in prison.