COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg has named three new government ministers.

Solberg says Kjell-Boerge Freiberg is the energy minister, Jon Georg Dale has the transport and communications portfolio and Baard Hoeksrud is in charge of agriculture.

They were chosen after Ketil Solvik-Olsen and Terje Soeviknes stepped down for personal reasons.

Norway, with its offshore oil installations, is one of the world’s largest exporters of oil and gas.

