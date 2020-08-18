The man has admitted receiving money, with Oslo District Court judge Helene Andenaes Sekulic saying it was a “not insignificant amount.” The court ruling came late Monday following a hearing held behind closed doors.
The man was working for Norway-based DNV GL, a major global classification society for ships, that also deals with the Norwegian defense industry and scientists handling advance military technology. He has denied that the information he handed over to the alleged Russian intelligence officer was sensitive, the Norwegian news agency NTB said.
The Norwegian Police Security Service said he is suspected of violating a Norwegian law that carries a maximum prison term of 15 years. The agency said it is up to the Norwegian Foreign Ministry to decide what will happen to the alleged Russian intelligence officer.
