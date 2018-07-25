LONDON — A man who survived exposure to the deadly nerve agent Novichok says his partner sprayed it on her wrists thinking it was perfume.

Charlie Rowley told ITV News Tuesday night that he may have had the bottle in his home for several days before giving it to his partner Dawn Sturgess.

She became ill within 15 minutes and died eight days later. Rowley was also exposed but survived after hospitalization.

“I do have a memory of her spraying it on her wrists and rubbing them together,” he said.

He says the substance was oily and did not smell like perfume.

Police believe the Novichok was from the same batch used in the March attack on ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

British officials blame the attack on the Russian government.

