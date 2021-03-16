In the sweeping review of its priorities for the coming decade, the 110-page document entitled “Global Britain in a Competitive Age,” declared that the U.K. would raise the cap on the number of nuclear warheads aboard the Royal Navy’s Trident submarines — from 180 to 260, an increase of more than 40 percent. The document also vowed to maintain a fleet of four nuclear-armed subs, so it would always have one at sea, ready to respond.

The new goal appears to mark a profound shift away from Britain’s long commitment to nonproliferation. For decades now, Britain seemed content to reduce its aging nuclear arsenal, not bolster it.

Britain currently has around 200 warheads, and past Conservative Party governments had pledged to reduce the number to 180 by the mid-2020s. It will now increase this cap to 260 warheads.

Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told reporters the country was not seeking a new arms race, but simply wanted to maintain a minimal credible deterrence.

“Why? Because it is the ultimate guarantee, the ultimate insurance policy against the worst threat from hostile states,” Raab said.

The review released Tuesday, which was two years in the making, foresees a possible proliferation of nuclear weapons outside Britain, alongside advanced conventional weapons and “novel military technologies.”

The document states that Britain “will not use, or threaten to use, nuclear weapons against any nonnuclear weapon state party.” But it adds: “We reserve the right to review this assurance if the future threat of weapons of mass destruction, such as chemical and biological capabilities, or emerging technologies that could have a comparable impact, makes it necessary.”

The British government said the increase in warheads was “in recognition of the evolving security environment, including the developing range of technological and doctrinal threat.”

Experts reviewing the language said it suggests in the event of a crippling biological, chemical, cyber or “dirty bomb” attacks of mass proportions, then Britain would consider a nuclear counterattack.

Britain’s smaller political parties condemned the move. A Green Party member of parliament, Caroline Lucas, called the increase a “provocative, illegal and morally obscene use of resources.” The Scottish National Party tweeted, “a shameful sum of money that could be used to tackle child poverty instead.”

Labour Party leader Kier Starmer said his party remains committed to the Trident submarine program and the maintenance of a credible deterrent, but told the House of Commons that Johnson’s plan to increase the armory “breaks the goal of successive prime ministers and cross-party efforts to reduce our nuclear stockpile. It doesn’t explain, when, why, or for what strategic purpose.”

Kate Hudson, the General Secretary of U.K.-based Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, said in a statement: ‘This is no time to start a new nuclear arms race. As the world wrestles with the pandemic and climate chaos, it beggars belief that our government is opting to increase Britain’s nuclear arsenal.”