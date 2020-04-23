The stark warning was a reminder that even as an increasing number of European countries contemplate easing their lockdown measures, they may be missing areas where infection continues to spread. It also means that the official count of covid-19 victims may be significantly understated,since most countries have not expanded statistics to include the deaths of people who are suspected to have contracted the disease but were never tested to confirm it.
One of the few countries that is including suspected deaths, Belgium, has the highest per-capita death rate in the world as a result, and about half of its deaths are unconfirmed and in long-term care facilities.
A “deeply concerning picture” is emerging about residents of homes for the elderly, Hans Kluge, the WHO’s top official for Europe, told reporters on Thursday. According to countries’ estimates, he said, “up to half of those who have died from Covid-19 were resident in long-term care facilities. This is an unimaginable human tragedy.”
Kluge’s warning was focused on Europe, but the United States has also struggled with the pandemic inside homes for the elderly. A Washington Post analysis this week found that nearly one in 10 nursing homes in America have reported cases of the coronavirus, with a death count that has reached the thousands.
Sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter to track the outbreak. All stories linked in the newsletter are free to access.
Hundreds of nursing homes with cases of coronavirus have violated federal infection-control rules in recent years