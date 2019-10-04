Officials in the eastern German town of Zwickau say they are investigating who sawed down the tree commemorating the group’s first victim, flower seller Enver Simsek , weeks after the oak was planted.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert on Friday condemned the vandalism as “simply shocking.”

Seibert told reporters in Berlin the NSU killings were “a cause for shame” and Germany owed it to the victims and their families to commemorate those who were killed.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD