ROME — Six people have died and dozens have been injured in a stampede at a nightclub at a coastal town in central Italy.

Italian fire officials and the ANSA news agency said concertgoers at a nightclub in the town of Corinaldo, on the Adriatic Sea, panicked and ran for the exits after someone sprayed a noxious substance.

A teenage survivor told ANSA that when he tried to flee, he discovered that at least one of the emergency exits was locked.

