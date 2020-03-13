“(We took) the difficult but essential decision to cancel the rest of the program of the flame relay on Greek territory,” the committee said.
The decision was taken in coordination with the health ministry and the International Olympic Committee, it said.
The handover of the Olympic Flame to the Tokyo organizing committee will go ahead as scheduled on March 19 at the stadium in Athens where the first modern Olympics were held in 1896.
