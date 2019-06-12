AMSTERDAM — On the day Anne Frank would have turned 90, the museum dedicated to keeping alive her story has brought together schoolchildren and two of the Jewish diarist’s friends at the apartment where she lived with her family before going into hiding from Nazis who occupied the Netherlands during World War II.

It was on her 13th birthday — June 12, 1942 — that Anne received her first red checkered diary, calling it “maybe one of my nicest presents.”

On Wednesday, the Anne Frank Museum invited two of Anne’s former classmates, who both attended her 13th birthday party, to the apartment to discuss her legacy with students.

A table in one of the rooms was covered with gifts she received, including a replica of her first diary.

