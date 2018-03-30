British ambassador to Russia, Laurie Bristow, leaves after a meeting at the Russian foreign ministry building in Moscow on March 30, 2018. (Pavel Golovkin/AP)

A parade of European ambassadors passed through Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Friday to receive formal protests and details about Moscow’s plans to expel more diplomats in a deepening crisis with the West.

The series of meetings — an astonishing display of European envoys arriving one after the other — marked the latest twist in tit-for-tat moves following the March 4 nerve agent poisoning of a former Russian double agent and his daughter in Britain.

Last week, 27 Western nations joined Britain in expelling Russian diplomats believed to be working as intelligence officers. On Friday, it was Moscow’s turn to answer in kind, ordering a host of expulsions of diplomats from the Netherlands, Italy, Finland and others.

It came after Moscow on Thursday announced it would expel 60 American diplomats close the U.S. Consulate in St. Petersburg — a move in response to Washington’s decision to expel 60 Russian diplomats and shutter a consulate in Seattle.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned Thursday that any action against Russia’s diplomatic corps would be “mirrored” by Moscow.

That played out for the Europeans on Friday.

More than a dozen European ambassadors were told to appear at the ministry in central Moscow to receive formal notes of protest and notices of expulsion orders.

The procession began with the German, French and Italian ambassadors in the early afternoon. They were greeted with scores of television cameras perched by the looming gray doors — which still bear the hammer and sickle insignia of the Soviet Union — that lead into the halls of the Stalinist skyscraper the Foreign Ministry calls home.

There, Russian reporters attempted to doorstep the ambassadors as the passed with heads down.

Rüdiger Freiherr von Fritsch, the German ambassador, stopped to engage briefly with journalists from the state news channel Rossiya 24.

“I used today’s opportunity to emphasize two things,” von Fritsch said. “The first is that it is still in Germany’s interests to have good relations with Russia [ ...] We remain open to dialogue.”

British Ambassador Laurie Bristow, who has been summoned to the ministry several times this week, did not comment on what transpired during the meeting.

But the Russian Foreign Ministry said later in a statement that it was taking special measures against Britain: the size of British diplomatic mission in Russia would be limited to the size of Russia’s mission in Britain. The numbers were not specified.

One by one, the diplomats’ cars pulled up the Foreign Ministry’s driveway for meetings that lasted about a half-hour. The line of black sedans was broken only by the Swedish ambassador, traveling in a silver Volvo SUV.

Many of the expulsion orders mostly applied to just one or two diplomats from each embassy, and rarely exceeded a handful of staffers.

From the 27 countries that took part in this week’s coordinated expulsions, more than 150 Russian diplomats were given the boot. The total number of foreign dignitaries expelled from Russia should match those figures.

State television channels such as Rossiya 24 were focused mainly on stories from Ukraine and around Russia during the day — specifically the aftermath of Monday’s fire in the Siberian town of Kemerovo that killed 64 people, 41 of them children.

But after the stream of diplomats picked up, the channel opened a live window in the bottom right hand corner of their coverage.

Scenes from the U.S. Consulate in St. Petersburg featured prominently as well.

“So, they are leaving,” a state television reporter remarked. “They’re taking lunch now, 21 pizza boxes, they must be very hungry. We see lots of trucks coming and going all the time, consulate employees are coming with empty boxes and leaving will full one. Visitors to the consulate have been stopped at the entrance and informed that it has been closed.”

