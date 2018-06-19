FILE - In this April 6, 2018 file photo, a former farmer works at a primitive refinery as he makes crude oil into diesel and other products, in Rmeilan, Hassakeh province, Syria. The oil ministers of the OPEC cartel are arriving in Vienna to discuss later this week whether to increase production of crude oil and help ease the price of global energy. The officials were gathering Tuesday, June 19 ahead of the official meeting Friday, when they will also confer with the representative of Russia, a non-OPEC member that has cooperated with the cartel to limit production since late 2016. (Hussein Malla, file/Associated Press)

VIENNA — The oil ministers of the OPEC cartel are arriving in Vienna to discuss this week whether to increase production of crude oil and help ease the price of global energy.

The officials were gathering Tuesday ahead of the official meeting Friday, when they will also confer with Russia, a non-OPEC country that has cooperated with the cartel to limit production since late 2016.

Analysts expect the group to discuss an increase in production of about 1 million barrels a day, ending the output cut agreed on in 2016.

Upon arriving, the energy minister of the United Arab Emirates, Suhail Al Mazrouei, said: “It’s going to be hopefully a good meeting. We look forward to having this gathering with OPEC and non-OPEC.”

