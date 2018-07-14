FILE - In this Friday, July 6, 2018 file photo, an elderly man walks by as British police officers guard metal fencing surrounding tents set up by search teams at the end of Rollestone Street, outside the location of the John Baker House for homeless people in Salisbury, England. British detectives investigating the poisoning of two people by the nerve agent Novichok in southern England said Friday, July 13, 2018 that scientists have found the source of the deadly substance. (Matt Dunham, File/Associated Press)

LONDON — British police say search teams have found over 400 items as part of the investigation into the poisoning of two Britons by the nerve agent Novichok — but searches will likely take many more weeks as officers seek further evidence.

Metropolitan Police said Friday they had found a small bottle believed to be the source of the nerve agent that killed Dawn Sturgess and sickened Charlie Rowley. It was found at Rowley’s home in the southwestern town of Amesbury.

The force said Saturday a “significant number” of the items found are potentially contaminated, and have been sent to laboratories for analysis.

Police are trying to figure out whether the deadly nerve agent that poisoned the pair came from the same batch used in a March attack against former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

