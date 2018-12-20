Stickers are set up in protest on the entrance of the police station in Mantes-la-Jolie, west of Paris, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. French authorities are suggesting they will bow to demands by police officers for decades of overtime pay, but officers nevertheless engaged in go-slows Wednesday, including at France’s biggest airport, seeking to ensure that the payback matches intentions. (Christophe Ena/Associated Press)

PARIS — The French government has bowed to police demands for a salary boost and years of overtime pay after police staged protests, including at the main Paris airport.

Police are overstretched after weeks containing protests by the grassroots yellow vest movement. A deadly attack last week near the Strasbourg Christmas market has led to increased holiday surveillance around France, adding to demands on police.

The Interior Ministry said Thursday that two days of meetings with police unions produced an agreement to boost pay. Unions said President Emmanuel Macron’s government also agreed to pay 275 million euros ($313 million) in back overtime pay but details have yet to be worked out.

Unions welcomed the deal. But some police are still calling for a protest Thursday near the Champs-Elysees, flashpoint of recent rioting.

