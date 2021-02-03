But in a preprint with the Lancet Medical Journal, which is currently under review, researchers from the University of Oxford found that their vaccine produced with AstraZeneca reduced transmission of the virus by 67 percent.

Researchers also say that a single dose of the vaccine was 76 percent effective, for up to three months — a finding British officials are using to defend their decision to delay second doses of the vaccine while trying to get first shots to as many people as possible.

Andrew Pollard, the chief investigator of the Oxford vaccine trial, told the BBC on Wednesday: “We found that there was a big reduction in people being infected with coronavirus and, because they were not infected, they can’t go on and transmit to other people. That is really important in potentially curbing the pandemic.”

Oxford is eager to further establish the credibility of its vaccine, after inconsistent dosing in its clinical trials muddied assessments of its effectiveness and lack of data on the efficacy in people 65 and older have given some public health officials pause.

The European Union’s regulator has authorized the vaccine for use in the bloc, but officials in France, Germany, Italy, Poland and Sweden have cautioned against using it in people 65 and older. The United States is waiting for more clinical trial data before an authorization decision.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, defending the E.U.’s slower approach, implied that Britain may have cut corners in its coronavirus vaccine rollout.

She told Le Monde that the E.U. “agreed not to compromise with the safety and efficacy requirements linked to the authorization of a vaccine.” Britain, she said, was able to start its mass inoculation program earlier because it had taken an “emergency, 24-hour marketing authorization procedures.”

A spokesman for the British prime minister’s office responded that all of the vaccines approved for use in the U.K. — Oxford-AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — were “safe and effective.”

The British government on Wednesday welcomed the new research on its homegrown vaccine. British Health Secretary Matt Hancock hailed the findings as “absolutely superb.”