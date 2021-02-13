The second avalanche struck during the rescue operation some some three hours later, killing another climber and seriously injuring the other. Two rescuers were also injured, one seriously, police said.
Police said the four climbers were the only ones in the area. Authorities issued an avalanche alert and warned against climbing during an ongoing spate of extremely cold and windy weather.
