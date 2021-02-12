Over 40 countries including the United States, Russia, Britain and China, are participating, with some sending vessels, aircraft or special operation forces, it added.
Russia joined the exercise alongside NATO forces for the first time in many years in the area, saying in a statement by the Defense Ministry that its goal was “strengthening and developing military cooperation between the countries participating in the maneuvers in the interests of security and stability.”
Pakistan has been hosting the exercise since 2007 but has never invited neighboring India, and bitter relations remain after three wars fought between the two since independence from British rule in 1947.
The exercise began days after Turkish troops arrived in Pakistan for a separate joint military exercise on land, in addition to sending a contingent to the naval drills.
