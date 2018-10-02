BERLIN — Police in Germany say a couple left their five-year-old daughter behind at the airport after returning from a holiday.

Reutlingen police said Tuesday that officers spotted the child wandering aimlessly and alone around the terminal at nearby Stuttgart Airport late Monday.

The girl was taken to the airport police station. Shortly afterward, her mother called to ask whether her daughter had been found.

Police said the mother explained to officers that the family had driven home in separate cars and each believed the girl to be with the other parent.

The child was eventually handed over to her father, who had returned to pick her up. It wasn’t clear how long the child was left alone for.

