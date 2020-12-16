The sentence imposed Wednesday was more lenient than the 10 months the prosecution had sought.
Five men alleged that they had suffered Ventura’s “hands on the buttocks” during his public diplomatic duties in France. The case erupted in February 2019 amid multiple sex scandals affecting the Catholic Church.
Ventura has repeatedly denied wrongdoing. Sexual assault is punishable in France by up to five years’ imprisonment and fines in France.
The former envoy had produced a doctor’s note saying it was too dangerous for him to travel from Rome to Paris for the trial amid France’s resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.