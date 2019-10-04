French media said the assailant, a 45-year-old technology administrator in the police intelligence unit of the Paris police, converted to Islam 18 months ago. He was shot dead after the attack.

France Info and BFM TV said Friday the attacker’s wife told police that her husband, who was deaf, had visions and made incoherent statements during the night before the attack.

Thursday’s knife attack at Paris police headquarters left three officers and an administrator dead. Another person was seriously injured.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD