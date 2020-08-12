The Paris prosecutor’s office said Wednesday it opened an investigation into potential charges of violent theft motivated by reasons of religion.
The man was treated for multiple injuries on his face, throat and legs, BNVCA said.
French police registered 687 anti-Semitic acts last year, from vandalism to threats to physical attacks – a 27% rise from the year before. Reports of anti-Muslim and other racist acts also rose.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.