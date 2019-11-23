Domestic violence victims and activists have glued posters around France after each death to draw attention to the problem.
They plan a march in Paris on Saturday before the French government unveils new measures Monday to tackle the problem. The measures are expected to include seizing firearms from people suspected of domestic violence and prioritizing police training.
