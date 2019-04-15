Flames and smoke are seen billowing from the roof at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on April 15. (Francois Guillot/AFP/Getty Images)

PARIS — Notre Dame Cathedral was on fire and crews were on the scene on Monday.

Yellow clouds of smoke could be seen billowing into an otherwise perfect blue sky. The central spire was completely engulfed in flames. The entire back roof was already burned through.

Firefighters at the scene were pumping water from cranes.

The iconic building in the center of the city is the most visited monument in Paris, with more than 12 million visitors a year — nearly double the people who visit Eiffel Tower.

President Trump tweeted his advice to Paris: “So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!”



