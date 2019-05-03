LONDON — Royalty, politicians and military chiefs are gathering at Westminster Abbey to mark half a century of Britain’s sea-borne nuclear arms program — though organizers insist they are not thanking God for atomic weapons.

Prince William is set to join the service Friday in honor of Britain’s nuclear-armed submarines and their crews. At least one U.K. sub carrying nuclear missiles has been on undersea patrol at all times since April 1969 — a 50-year mission titled Operation Relentless.

The abbey says the service isn’t a celebration, but a recognition of the Royal Navy’s commitment to “effective peacekeeping.”

But peace activists have condemned the service and plan to hold a “die-in” protest outside.

Kate Hudson, secretary-general of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, said the event was “morally repugnant.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.