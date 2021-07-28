None of the world leaders’ devices were forensically examined by The Post or its reporting partners, but tests of other phones on the list found evidence of an attempted or successful spyware intrusion.
NSO Group has said that the inclusion of numbers on the list does not prove that the phones had been selected for surveillance. But in France and other countries, the revelations have prompted uncomfortable questions for the company, its presumed clients and Israeli diplomats. The numbers of several French ministers were also on the list.
“Victims of Pegasus spyware should not only point the finger at the countries that targeted them,” France’s Le Monde newspaper wrote in an editorial on Tuesday. “Their complaints should also be addressed to Israeli authorities, who validated the contracts concluded by the NSO Group,” the paper’s editorial board concluded.
Gantz’s meeting with French Defense Minister Florence Parly on Wednesday evening local time is expected to revolve around some of the questions the revelations have raised.
“Minister Gantz will discuss the crisis in Lebanon and the developing agreement with Iran. He will also update the Minister on the topic of NSO,” Israel’s Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
The ministry said “the trip was planned approximately one month ago, regardless of the NSO issue.”
Israel has set up a task force of senior officials to examine the spyware allegations, Reuters reported last week, citing two Israeli sources.
Gantz said last week that Israel authorizes the “export of cyber-products solely to governments, only for lawful use and exclusively for the purposes of preventing and investigating crime and terrorism.” He added that countries acquiring the systems “must abide by their commitments” to those requirements.
The Élysée has emphasized that further investigation into the Pegasus allegations is needed. But in a sign that French officials are taking the reports seriously, Macron called an emergency cybersecurity meeting to discuss the revelations last Thursday and the government ordered several investigations.
The revelations have also prompted unease among French journalists and activists. Reporters Without Borders said in a statement last week that the group, along with two journalists holding joint French and Moroccan nationality, had filed a complaint with French prosecutors alleging invasion of privacy and other crimes based on the Pegasus allegations.
Forensic analysis also showed that phones belonging to staffers with the investigative French news site Mediapart were infected with Pegasus software. Mediapart has complained to the Paris prosecutor’s office, accusing Morocco of being behind the surveillance.
Moroccan officials have denied the accusations. In a statement, Morocco also expressed “great astonishment” at the publication of “erroneous allegations . . . that Morocco has infiltrated the telephones of several national and foreign public figures and officials of international organizations.”
Rubin reported from Tel Aviv. Michael Birnbaum in Riga, Latvia, and Drew Harwell in Washington contributed to this report.