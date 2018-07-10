FILE- In this file photo dated Tuesday, Sept. 11, 1984, US President Ronald Reagan and NATO Secretary General Lord Carrington, left, pose for photographers in the Rose Garden prior to talks at the White House in Washington, D.C., United States. Peter Carrington, a long-serving British politician who was the last survivor of Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s government, died aged 99 on Monday July 9, 2018, according to the House of Lords website. (Barry Thumma, FILE/Associated Press)

LONDON — Peter Carington, a long-serving British politician who was the last survivor of Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s government, has died. He was 99.

Cabinet office Minister David Lidington tweeted Tuesday that he was “sorry to learn of the death of my constituent Lord Carrington.” The House of Lords website says he died Monday.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s office said his death was “very sad news.”

A hereditary peer, Carington served as an agriculture minister in Churchill’s post-World War II government. He went on to hold several of the top jobs in British government, including defense secretary and foreign secretary.

In 1982, he resigned as foreign secretary in Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s government after Argentina invaded and occupied the Falkland Islands. Britain won the islands back after a brief war.

A previous version of this story has been corrected to show that Carington’s surname has one r. His title, Lord Carrington, has two.

