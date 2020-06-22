Joe’s father, Robert Ritchie, described his son as an “absolutely fabulous guy” and said the family was devastated. “We’re mourning, and we’re trying to decide what we’re going to do,” he told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “It’s 3,500 miles away. They are still in lockdown over there with the coronavirus, and I don’t know what else to say.”

Counterterrorism officers are continuing to question a 25-year-old suspect who was arrested after three people were killed in Forbury Gardens, a public park in the center of Reading on Saturday evening. British media outlets said the suspect had arrived several years ago in Britain as a refugee of Libya’s civil war. Authorities said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

On Sunday, history teacher James Furlong was named by his family as another victim. His students have described him as an “amazing teacher” who made history enjoyable. One other person also died.

Residents in Reading observed a minute’s silence on Monday to pay tribute to those who lost their lives.

Ritchie-Bennett moved to Britain about 15 years ago, and most recently was working at a Dutch pharmaceutical company based in Reading.

His best friend since the fourth grade, Danielle Gayda, 39, told the Philadelphia Inquirer that her friend had lost his husband, Ian Bennett, to cancer six years ago.

“And now they’re together, which is not really good for any of us down here,” Gayda said. “But I guess I’m happy for them that they’re back together.”

She described him as a “funny, lighthearted person,” who was looking forward to annual summer trip to Greece.

U.S. Ambassador to Britain Woody Johnson confirmed a U.S. citizen had died in the attack and tweeted his condolences.

