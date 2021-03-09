Morgan also rejected claims by Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, that British news media is racist.

He stormed off the set on Tuesday — and quickly returned — after a colleague challenged Morgan over why he seemed to always “trash” Meghan.

An ITV spokesperson said: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

Americans may remember Morgan from his talk show on CNN — he took over the time slot previously filled by the veteran host Larry King. Morgan co-hosted“Good Morning Britain” for six years.

Morgan has morphed into spokesman for the anti-Meghan crowd, saying things that many won’t — on his show, in his newspaper column and in his fiery Twitter feed, in which he retweets attacks and hurls firebombs at his critics.

His show on Monday was filled with criticism of Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and Morgan contended that their interview with Oprah Winfrey had been an insult to the queen and the institution of the monarchy.

Briefly on Tuesday, things appeared to be too much for him when one of his colleagues discussed Morgan’s animosity toward Meghan. Morgan walked off the set. Executives insisted the dramatic scene was impromptu, not manufactured.

“I understand you don’t like Meghan Markle, you made it so clear a number of times,” said presenter Alex Beresford. He then said he understood that Meghan had once known Morgan and then cut off her relationship with him.

“She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has, but yet you continue to trash her,” Beresford added.

“Okay, I’m done with this,” said Morgan, who then stalked off. Beresford called his behavior “diabolical.”

Morgan returned after a commercial.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, spoke with Oprah Winfrey about turning away from life as senior royals in a wide-ranging interview that aired on March 7. (The Washington Post)

The former tabloid journalist “acts as a lightning rod to those who don’t like Meghan. He has decided to play that role,” said Steven Barnett, professor of media and communications at the University of Westminster.

“He loves the role of hate figure,” Barnett said. “Let’s not forget he’s on a breakfast show that’s keen to attract more viewers and get more ratings.”

Asked whether he thought Morgan’s storming off was a spontaneous display of real outrage or just great theater, the professor said: “I don’t want to speculate. Let’s just say it generated a lot of interest.”

Morgan has also come under heavy criticism for expressing doubts Monday about Meghan’s revelations in the interview that she had suicidal thoughts and was unable to get help from Buckingham Palace when she reached out.

“I don’t believe a word she says,” he said. “I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”

Morgan has since been criticized by Mind, a leading mental health charity, for “comments on not believing Meghan’s experiences about suicidal thoughts.”

The charity said: “It’s vital that when people reach out for support or share their experiences of ill mental health that they are treated with dignity, respect and empathy. We are in conversations with ITV about this at the moment.”

Morgan addressed those concerns on Tuesday, saying he had doubts about the veracity of the overall interview but stressing that “mental illness and suicide are extremely serious things and should be taken extremely seriously.

“My real concern was a disbelief frankly — and I’m prepared to be proven wrong on this and if I’m wrong, it is a scandal — that she went to a senior member of the royal household and told them she was suicidal and was told she could not have any help because it would be a bad look for the family.

“If that is true … that person should be fired and the royal family have serious questions that need to be answered.”

Britain’s television watchdog Ofcom announced Tuesday that it had launched an investigation of Morgan’s comments about Harry and Meghan’s interview. The Monday edition of “Good Morning Britain” received more than 41,000 complaints.