Morgan has also become a kind of spokesman for the anti-Meghan crowd, saying things that many won’t — on his show, newspaper column, or fiery Twitter feed, where he retweets attacks and hurls firebombs at his critics.

His show on Monday was filled with criticism of Meghan and Harry and how their interview had been an insult to the queen and the institution of monarchy.

On Tuesday, briefly, things appeared to be too much when one of his colleague discussed his Meghan animosity and he walked off the set. Executives insisted it wasn’t manufactured.

“I understand you don’t like Meghan Markle, you made it so clear a number of times,” said presenter Alex Beresford. He then said that he understood that Meghan had once known Morgan and then cut off her relationship with him.

“She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has but yet you continue to trash her,” Beresford added.

“Okay, I’m done with this,” said Morgan, who then stalked off. Beresford called his behavior “diabolical.”

Morgan returned after an ad break.

Morgan has come under heavy criticism for expressing doubts Monday about Meghan saying she had suicidal thoughts and not being able to get help from the palace when she reached out.

“I don’t believe a word she says,” he said. “I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”

Morgan has since been criticized by Mind, a leading mental health charity, for “comments on not believing Meghan’s experiences about suicidal thoughts.”

The charity said: “It’s vital that when people reach out for support or share their experiences of ill mental health that they are treated with dignity, respect and empathy. We are in conversations with ITV about this at the moment.”

Morgan addressed concerns on Tuesday, saying that he had doubts about the veracity of the overall interview, but stressed that “mental illness and suicide are extremely serious things and should be taken extremely seriously.

“My real concern was a disbelief frankly — and I’m prepared to be proven wrong on this and if I’m wrong it is a scandal — that she went to a senior member of the royal household and told them she was suicidal and was told she could not have any help because it would be a bad look for the family.