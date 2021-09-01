During a March 8 episode of ITV’s “Good Morning Britain,” Morgan, the co-host, said he “didn’t believe a word” of what Meghan had told Oprah Winfrey in their sensational interview, which had aired the day before. He specifically referred to her comments that she had felt suicidal and was offered no help by Buckingham Palace.
Piers Morgan resigns from ‘Good Morning Britain’ following flood of complaints for his attacks on Meghan, Harry
Following the furor, Morgan quit the show that he had co-hosted for six years.
Morgan said that the ruling on Wednesday morning was a “resounding victory for free speech.”
Unlike Britain’s rambunctious newspapers, the broadcasters are required to follow strict impartiality standards. They must follow a code, which includes rules like the one that states that broadcasters must “provide adequate protection for members of the public from harmful and/or offensive material.”
The code is enforced by Ofcom, Britian’s powerful media regulator. Twice a month, it reports on the outcomes of investigations into possible breaches. In this case, Ofcom found that Good Morning Britain was not in breach of the broadcasting code.
In a statement, Ofcom explained it was a “finely-balanced decision.”
“Mr Morgan's comments were potentially harmful and offensive to viewers, and we recognise the strong public reaction to them.
“But we also took full account of freedom of expression. Under our rules, broadcasters can include controversial opinions as part of legitimate debate in the public interest, and the strong challenge to Mr Morgan from other contributors provided important context for viewers.
“Nonetheless, we’ve reminded ITV to take greater care around content discussing mental health and suicide in future. ITV might consider the use of timely warnings or signposting of support services to ensure viewers are properly protected.”
Following the ruling, Morgan tweeted, “I’m delighted OFCOM has endorsed my right to disbelieve the Duke & Duchess of Sussex's incendiary claims to Oprah Winfrey, many of which have proven to be untrue. This is a resounding victory for free speech and a resounding defeat for Princess Pinocchios.”
He added: “Do I get my job back?”