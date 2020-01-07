Istanbul governor’s office said there were no deaths or injuries and all 164 passengers were safely evacuated, according to DHA.

Storms and heavy rain have affected the city and transportation since Sunday night.

The official Anadolu news agency said the international airport will be closed until 0820 GMT. The airport is on the Asian side of Turkey’s largest city, which spans two continents.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press.

