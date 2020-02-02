Marquez left the field before referee Isidro Díaz de Mera changed his decision after consulting a pitch-side monitor in a video review and deciding that the foul did not deserve a red card.

Díaz de Mera instead showed Márquez a yellow card for the high challenge when the player returned to the field. But before play could restart, Márquez unwisely made mocking gestures to Granell and faced off with him.

Díaz de Mera did not hesitate to show Marquez another red card - for a second yellow card offense - and this time sent him off for good.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports