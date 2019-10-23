Media reports have indicated that Conte authorized the contacts — one in August and one in September — in violation of protocol.

Barr reportedly met with Italian government officials as part of an investigation into the origin of a probe into Russian election interference. He traveled in September with the U.S. Attorney John Durham, who is examining what led the U.S. to open a counterintelligence investigation on the Trump campaign and the roles that various countries played in the U.S. probe.