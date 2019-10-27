In the capital the incumbent, GERB’s Yordanka Fandakova, faced a strong challenge from Maya Manolova, an independent backed by several opposition parties.
Results from exit polls showed Fandakova ahead with 35% to Manolova’s 26%, but since neither candidate had more than 50% they face a runoff on Nov. 3.
Borissov’s party has won all but one major election since 2009.
