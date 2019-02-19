File -- In this Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 photo Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, attend a group photo during a meeting in Warsaw, Poland. Poland’s prime minister canceled plans for his country to send a delegation to meeting in Jerusalem on Monday after the acting Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz said that Poles “collaborated with the Nazis” and “sucked anti-Semitism from their mothers’ milk”. (Michael Sohn/Associated Press)

WARSAW, Poland — A Polish government official says Warsaw is still waiting for Israel’s government to apologize for comments the acting foreign minister made about Poles and their role in the Holocaust.

Deputy Foreign Minister Szymon Szynkowski vel Sek said Tuesday the “shameful, scandalous and slanderous” comments by the Israeli minister, Israel Katz, require an “unequivocal and definite” reaction.

He said it was up to Israel to choose the form the apology takes and how it is delivered.

Katz said last week that Poles collaborated with Nazi Germans and “sucked anti-Semitism with their mothers’ milk.”

The remarks prompted Poland to pull out of a summit of central European nations in Jerusalem and the summit was canceled.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instead hosted a series of sit-downs Tuesday with his Czech, Slovakian and Hungarian counterparts.

