The Huawei logo displayed at the main office of Chinese tech giant Huawei in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

Polish authorities detained and charged an employee of Chinese tech giant Huawei with spying on behalf of China, amid growing global concerns the company is tied to Chinese intelligence agencies.

The arrest of Huawei’s local sales director in Poland comes a month after the company’s chief financial officer was detained in Canada at the U.S. government’s request. Those charges were related to breaking Iran sanctions, but the Polish move reflects long-standing suspicions by Washington and its allies that Huawei could be used as an arm of Chinese intelligence services.

Poland’s counterintelligence agency searched Huawei’s Polish offices on Tuesday, seizing documents and electronics, as well as the house of the suspect, a Chinese national, Polish state media reported Friday. Polish authorities also detained and charged a Polish citizen who once worked for a Polish intelligence agency.

Both men have denied their guilt and have refused to cooperate with investigators, Polish state media reported. The charges of espionage carry penalties of up to 10 years in prison.

“Huawei is aware of the situation, and we are looking into it,” the company said in a statement. “Huawei complies with all applicable laws and regulations in the countries where it operates, and we require every employee to abide by the laws and regulations in the countries where they are based.”

Anna Fifield contributed to this report from Beijing.

