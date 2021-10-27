Poland and the European Union are in the midst of a bitter dispute over changes to the country’s court system by Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party. The E.U. says the overhaul threatens the independence of the country’s judiciary. In July, the European Court of Justice ruled that Poland’s system of picking judges was “not compatible” with European law as it was open to direct political influence.
The Luxembourg court has ordered Poland to dissolve the disciplinary chamber of its Supreme Court. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said that will happen by the end of the year.