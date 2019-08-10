PLOCK, Poland — LGBT activists and counter-protesters are gathering in a central Polish city holding its first ever pride parade amid a deep divide in the country over LGBT rights.

The parade in Plock, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) west of Warsaw, comes after the first-ever parade in the conservative city of Bialystock was marred by violence in July, with counter-protesters attacking parade participants.

There was a large police presence Saturday in Plock, a sign authorities are determined to prevent a repetition of last month’s violence.

The parades come amid a backlash against an LGBT movement that is growing more visible in the predominantly Catholic country.

The ruling right-wing party has made LGBT issues a key point ahead of October elections, depicting gays and lesbians as threats to society and families.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.