WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s ruling party leader has pledged more social benefits for families with children as he opened the party’s campaign ahead of key elections this year.

Speaking at a party convention Saturday, Jaroslaw Kaczynski announced upgrading the generous social program of his right-wing Law and Justice party, which is enjoying the highest social backing ever since it won power in 2015.

But opinion polls show the party could lose to a united opposition in European Parliament elections in May and to the national parliament in the fall.

Poland’s most powerful politician, Kaczynski is also facing allegations of soliciting a bribe and unlawful participation in business negotiations.

He promised expanding family benefits to cover every child, abolishing tax for young employees and more payouts for retired people.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.