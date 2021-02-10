“This is where our content should be,” read the black website of the Polish daily Gazeta Wyborcza, linking to the letter. “This is where your favorite show was supposed to be,” read the screen on Polsat satellite channel.
The government says the tax of up to 15 percent on advertising revenues will help to boost funding for health care and other essential services amid the pandemic. But it comes as Poland’s Law and Justice government is accused of chipping away at the independence of the country’s institutions.
It has clashed with the European Union over judicial reforms which Brussels says hurt the independence of its courts. Press freedom monitor Reporters Without Borders says the government’s drive to subjugate the judicial system has also hurt the press as a growing tendency to criminalize defamation stifles freedom of expression.
Over the past six years, Poland has slipped from 18th in the organization’s global press freedom rankings to 62nd. Nearby Hungary serves as a chilling example of what can happen to media independence under European populists. There, associates of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government have bought up independent media outlets, turning them into government mouthpieces.
Speaking on the public broadcaster TVP, which was still on air Wednesday, government spokesman Piotr Muller said that the tax was still under consultation and was similar to those implemented in a number of European countries, according to Reuters news agency.
“It is simply extortion,” the letter from the news organizations read.