WARSAW, Poland — Polish teachers’ unions and the government are holding a new round of pay negotiations as tension mounts on the second week of a teachers’ strike that has closed most schools.

Striking teachers expressed little hope for an agreement after the government insisted it has no funds to fully grant teachers’ demands for a 30% pay hikes. It is offering 15% increases and more talks about reorganizing the pay system.

Two main teachers’ unions were meeting with government ministers Thursday to find a way to end the strike, which has drawn support from many students, parents and artists. But the strikes have also raised concern about whether crucial exams could be held in May.

Many teachers in Poland earn less than supermarket cashiers.

