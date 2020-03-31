The ruling paves the way for the Polish company to seek a refund going back to 2014.
Under the 1996 Yamal contract, Poland buys some 10.2 billion cubic meters of gas each year and has to pay a fixed price even if it has no need for the full amount of gas. The price has not been disclosed but the ruling indicated it was higher than that paid in West European markets.
Poland is in the process of reducing its dependence on Russian gas and is importing liquefied natural gas from Qatar, the U.S. and other suppliers.
PGNiG has notified Gazprom it will not be extending the Yamal contract after 2022.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.