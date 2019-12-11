The disease appeared in Poland’s east last year, believed to have been brought from neighboring Ukraine. Affected areas were fenced off at first but the disease spread and some 180,000 wild boar have been shot to contain it. The move was condemned by environmentalists, who tried to block it.

The disease was found last week in a dead boar in a western region where there are also many pig farms, some 110 kilometers (68 miles) from the German border. The area is being fenced off, but massive shootings are necessary, Ardanowski argued on state Polish Radio 1.

He said he will submit the draft law to parliament in coming weeks for swift processing. It was not clear when it could take effect, if approved.

