WARSAW, Poland — The leader of the right-wing party that has governed Poland since 2015 says he plans to step down at some point to make way for a new leader in 2023.

Law and Justice leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski is a lawmaker without a Cabinet post but is Poland’s most powerful politician.

The 70-year-old Kaczynski said at a “family picnic” campaign event on Sunday that “four years from now, someone else will stand in my place because I am of a certain age.”

Under Law and Justice, Poland’s government has instituted generous family benefits that are popular with the country’s citizens. It also has taken control of the judiciary in a way that has put Poland at odds with the European Union.

Kaczynski dismissed the accusation of being “dictatorial.”

