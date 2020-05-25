She also served as deputy justice minister in 2007, when the Law and Justice party was previously in power.
The previous court head, Malgorzata Gersdorf, who had resisted government pressure and efforts to make her leave early, retired last month after completing her term.
The government’s moves to take controls of the Supreme Court have led the European Union to threaten sanctions on the government.
