But they are not joining this year’s march on Monday afternoon.
Their previous participation was an attempt by the conservative ruling party, Law and Justice, to curry the favor of nationalists on the hard right in order to prevent them from forming a political party that would drain away some of its voters.
That strategy failed. In October, a far-right party called Confederation won 7% and entered parliament for the first time.
