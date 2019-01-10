WARSAW, Poland — Members of Poland’s populist ruling party are signaling some reservations about forming an alliance with the anti-migrant Italian League party.

The head of the League, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, was in Warsaw on Wednesday trying to forge an alliance with Poland’s ruling populists before European Parliament elections in May. After a meeting with Poland’s ruling party leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Salvini expressed hopes an “Italian-Polish axis” would replace the current “French-German axis.”

But Polish authorities said Thursday no agreement had been reached, while commentators also noted signs of wariness about Salvini, seen as pro-Russian.

Lawmaker Witold Waszczykowski said “the only arrangements that have been made concern further meetings and further consultations, but there are no arrangements for a deal, a creation of alliances or common clubs in the European Parliament.”

