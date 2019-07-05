LONDON — Details about what prosecutors have called one of Britain’s largest-ever modern day slavery rings have emerged with the convictions of eight people.

Prosecutors say more than 400 victims were forced to work for minuscule wages while their masters earned some 2 million pounds ($2.5 million) and lived a luxurious lifestyle.

The group preyed on the homeless, former convicts and alcoholics in Poland and lured them to Britain with false promises of well-paid work. Some ended up being paid less than $1 for a day’s work.

The ring was broken up by a three-year police investigation.

Five men and three women originally from Poland have been convicted of modern day slavery offenses and money laundering.

Reporting restrictions were lifted Friday, allowing details to be published.

